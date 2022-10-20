76°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevadans can’t win in gubernatorial race

Bart Alexander Henderson
October 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With the midterm elections looming, one thing is clear: Nevadans can’t win.

In the race for governor, we have an incumbent who has been unable to keep state agencies up and running. People are waiting months for unemployment benefits, can’t get their vehicles registered and can’t find out how much they owe in property taxes. The other choice is a person who has seen violent crime in his county escalate, has failed to protect his officers and whose claim to fame is that he answers his cellphone in the middle of the night.

Face it Nevada: No matter who wins, Nevada loses.

