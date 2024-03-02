59°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevadans deserve ranked-choice voting

Brian J. Barbero Las Vegas
March 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The reason to favor ranked-choice voting in 2024 is that the Republican and Democratic political machines and their supporting news outlets vehemently argue against it. Quoting Hamlet, “The lady doth protest too much.”

It is a shame that one of the few bipartisan positions on which they can agree in furtherance of maintaining the current dysfunctional, ineffective and divisive government edifice is to strive to deny independent and third-party voters a real voice.

Arguments against ranked-choice voting always say that it will confuse the voters. I agree that the current studies identified a slight increase in voter error. But those same studies also did not find the level of error to be incurable or critical. Ranked-choice voting ensures that a candidate who has the support of a majority of the voters will win, and a plurality leader opposed by that majority will lose – maybe not on the first round, but definitely in a follow-up round without the need to go to an expensive run-off election.

Please give the people a chance at the government that they deserve and vote for ranked-choice voting.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTERS: Don’t blame Republicans for border chaos
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

The president and his handlers alone have done an outstanding job of notifying the world that the border is open and the welcome mat is out.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: FBI comes after its own trusted informant
Rick Kern Incline Village

Remember when the Democrats lectured us on the importance of never revealing the identity of a confidential informant? Apparently, when you provide the FBI with information about a sitting president taking bribes from Ukraine, all bets are off.

Monster blizzard dumps snow on California, Nevada; 100 miles of I-80 closed
Audit: Changes needed to increase accountability in education spending
Oddsmakers see clear favorite in Las Vegas NASCAR race
EU will send money to Gaza’s main aid provider after UN agency agrees to audit
‘It’s clicked now’: Las Vegan looks for NASCAR repeat at home track
Biden OKs military airdrops of aid into Gaza after more than 100 killed
