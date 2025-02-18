54°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevadans face rising insurance costs

President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Goodbye to Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumb
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol ...
LETTER: Hamstringing DOGE
LETTER: Las Vegas ‘rebrands’ DEI
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump is trying to fix crazy
Curtis Williams Henderson
February 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Another day, another insurance premium increase (Feb. 11 Review-Journal). This time, it’s homeowners and renters insurance. Last month, it was automobile insurance. Yet one of the biggest factors causing this increase was not mentioned in your article.

My agent tells me that one of the major costs driving premium increases is litigation. I’m not surprised. Everywhere you look — billboards, TV, the internet, buses, shopping carts, bus stop benches, taxi cabs and on and on — there are ads touting big settlements. This money has to come from somewhere.

The lawsuit settlement game is well understood in this country, yet nothing is being done to curb the massive frivolous litigation where it’s cheaper to settle than to mount a defense in court. Mostly hard-working people trying to make a living are paying for this with their insurance premiums. We need tort reform, and we need it now.

Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Of course, it needs access to government information.

LETTER: Las Vegas ‘rebrands’ DEI
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas is “rebranding” a DEI program by changing the name to “Inclusion and Belonging.”

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Some disruption and adjustment is unavoidable, but that’s what happens when things go unfixed for too long.

(Dreamstime/TNS)
LETTER: Be careful with AI
Phil Winter Henderson

We need to choose how we use artificial intelligence wisely so as not to lose our creativity and diminish our uniqueness. Or do we want a world in which we will all think as one machine?

President Donald Trump and family. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: A White House plan for Gaza
J.J. Alexander Henderson

People refuse to see that Mr. Trump’s emphasis is, and always is, on Donald Trump.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Police shootings story missed the mark
Charles Jones Las Vegas

We should be celebrating the fact that so few Metro officers are found by juries to have exceeded their legal authorities.

