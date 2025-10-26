LETTER: Nevadans harmed by real estate scam

I commend your Oct. 19 article placing the spotlight on MV Realty and its currently illegal “sharp business practice” of enticing unsuspecting residents, more often seniors, to sign a 40-year exclusive listing agreement for their home and then demanding an extortionate sum for signers to free themselves from this clouded title.

As a former Clark County chief deputy district attorney of the Consumer Fraud Division, I appreciate the angst felt by these victims and their frustration that Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has not taken any steps to address the problem. Other states’ attorneys general, such as in Florida, have successfully sued and set aside these abusive “adhesion contracts. But here, there has been “crickets.”

For someone who wants to represent all Nevadans as governor, including homeowners, Mr. Ford should get off the road and on the stick.