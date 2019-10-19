LETTER: Nevadans lucky to have Rep. Susie Lee

Since being elected, she has worked hard and effectively on a number of issues important to Nevada.

Susie Lee addresses the crowd after winning Nevada’s Third Congressional District seat. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Recent letters responding to Rep. Susie Lee’s recent Review-Journal op-ed on impeachment appear to come from people who have had little or no contact with her as a congresswoman.

I have spent the past 35 years working against the Yucca Mountain project. At the time that Rep. Lee began her campaign, she contacted me to arrange a meeting so that she could learn about the nuclear waste issue. Since being elected, she has worked hard and effectively against this threat being imposed on Nevada.

Rep. Lee has also been an important part of the efforts to lower prescription drug prices and to help Nevadans have more and better access to health care. Both before her run for Congress and while serving I know that she is a very strong advocate for Nevada’s children. She has been and is an advocate for better education.

I know from personal experience that Nevada’s delegation is responsive to our inquiries and requests. This has continued regardless of the impeachment process.