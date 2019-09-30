LETTER: Nevadans must participate in the upcoming census

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Next year’s U.S. census will be of significant importance to the state of Nevada. Since the last census a decade ago, Nevada has been receiving more than $6 billion a year in federal funds which have gone to support a wide variety of local programs. Over that period Nevada’s population has swelled by more than 300,000 people.

So an accurate head count will certainly result in increased funding for our state.

The federal government is prohibited from sharing the information collected for a period of 72 years. Penalties are stiff. The census will contain only 16 questions and will be offered in 13 different languages. Residents will have the choice of completing their questionnaire online, by mail or by phone.

The census process begins March 13 and ends in late July. Participation by each and every one of us will benefit our state.