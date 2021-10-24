LETTER: Nevadans will have to work to get their DMV refund

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Well, DMV officials have been told to refund money they illegally collected from residents (Friday Review-Journal). In addition, the agency kept on taking the money even though the time to collect had expired. Their way around the refund is to make everyone appear in person and produce a receipt for each time they registered their vehicle.

Some people renew online. How many people keep the receipt after they register the vehicle? The new registration is proof that it was paid. So the DMV might not refund the money to all those who were cheated out of it. The DMV computers surely have records of everyone who overpaid.

Just another government bureaucracy that takes money and says: It’s mine, and you can’t have it back.