99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s Black Book isn’t for common criminals

Jon Williams Las Vegas
September 1, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Legal law concept image
Legal law concept image

Why in the world would members of the Nevada’s Gaming Commission add a common criminal to it’s famous Black Book (Aug. 24 Review-Journal)? They are just trying to be woke. Kendrick Weatherspoon is just a tacky, low-life criminal whom our wonderful justice system refuses to keep behind bars because it takes too much work to prosecute him properly.

People need to wake up to what the district attorney’s office is not doing to protect us. The Black Book is kind of a hierarchy of smart criminals that beat the system. Don’t put this guy in the book.

MOST READ
1
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
2
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
3
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
4
Senator’s husband, a landlord, got pandemic rental aid
Senator’s husband, a landlord, got pandemic rental aid
5
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gift
William Stockdale Las Vegas

The people who borrowed the money were supposedly adults accepting a responsibility.

LETTER: Cashout tickets could go to charity
Louis Phillipine Las Vegas

On a recent visit to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, we noticed that every exit had a fiberglass box in which customers could deposit their odd cashout tickets.