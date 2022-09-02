LETTER: Nevada’s Black Book isn’t for common criminals

Legal law concept image

Why in the world would members of the Nevada’s Gaming Commission add a common criminal to it’s famous Black Book (Aug. 24 Review-Journal)? They are just trying to be woke. Kendrick Weatherspoon is just a tacky, low-life criminal whom our wonderful justice system refuses to keep behind bars because it takes too much work to prosecute him properly.

People need to wake up to what the district attorney’s office is not doing to protect us. The Black Book is kind of a hierarchy of smart criminals that beat the system. Don’t put this guy in the book.