LETTER: Nevada’s congressional delegation act like sheep

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
March 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I could not agree more with your March 9 editorial, “Nevada Democrats should be ashamed.” An overwhelming majority of Americans believe biological males should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Yet Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation blindly chose to follow their party’s demented ideology in voting against the Protection of Women’s Sports Act of 2025. Not one had the backbone to buck their party and use a bit of common sense to vote for what is right.

It is past time for Nevada to get rid of these pathetic individuals, starting with Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus in 2026, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in 2028 and Sen. Jacky Rosen in 2030. Send them packing.

