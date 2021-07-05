99°F
LETTER: Nevada’s death penalty folly

Pat Russell Henderson
July 4, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections

Tuesday’s article “Nevada execution stayed” exemplifies the total lack of common sense with respect to the death penalty in Nevada. It is ridiculous to delay the execution because the lawyers say the lethal injection drugs could cause “excessive secretions from the mouth and vomiting and lead to a “burning sensation in (Zane) Floyd’s veins and lungs.” I’m guessing that he’d experience it for a few seconds before he’s dead.

Floyd murdered four people in 1999 — it’s way past time to carry out the sentence. Our governor refused to do away with the death penalty in Nevada, which could have stopped this nonsense, and Floyd would have spent the rest of his life in prison.

