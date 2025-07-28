91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s Democratic House members vote against many postive things

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
LETTER: Trump rules by intimidation
Southern Nevada Water Authority
LETTER: Las Vegas is not place for thirsty data centers
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in C ...
LETTER: ICE agents shouldn’t need to cover up their faces
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
LETTER: America needs to streamline permitting
Bartholemew David Perea Las Vegas
July 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The good news for slot players is that slot wins of up to $2,000 will be non-reportable income to the IRS. An adjustment to the $1,200 limit had long been sought by the gaming industry. Yet Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee joined all of their Democrat colleagues in voting against the bill that included the new IRS provisions.

All of them are up for re-election in 2026, and they have opposed: no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, an average tax household savings of $2,900, removing illegal aliens and getting able-bodied people off Medicaid. It will be interesting to see how they campaign with this record.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Find the distraction
William Delagarza Las Vegas

As Epstein scandal rages, Trump drops MLK files.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Hold on adult education funds is devastating
Sharon Bonney Bradenton, Florida The writer is chief executive officer of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, which has a chapter in Las Vegas.

Undermining a proven path out of poverty.

Merrick Garland when he was U.S. attorney general. The Associated Press file
LETTER: All sounds familiar
Don Perry Las Vegas

Democrats latch on to Epsteingate like they latched on to Russiagate.

MORE STORIES