LETTER: Nevada’s Democratic House members vote against many postive things

The good news for slot players is that slot wins of up to $2,000 will be non-reportable income to the IRS. An adjustment to the $1,200 limit had long been sought by the gaming industry. Yet Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee joined all of their Democrat colleagues in voting against the bill that included the new IRS provisions.

All of them are up for re-election in 2026, and they have opposed: no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, an average tax household savings of $2,900, removing illegal aliens and getting able-bodied people off Medicaid. It will be interesting to see how they campaign with this record.