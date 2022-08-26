LETTER: Nevada’s elected Democrats feel our pain

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at the FAST traffic management center in Las Vegas. Cortez Masto discussed about transportation issue and her recent introduction of the Moving FIRST Act. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Every day now, many of our Nevada Democrat politicians are running ads telling us how they “feel our pain” because things are so bad now. What they aren’t telling us is that our pain started when their party took over the presidency, the Senate and the House.

When you see these ads, remember what Ronald Reagan once famously asked us in 1980 during the final president debate: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” In our case, it’s taken them only two years.