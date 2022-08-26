LETTER: Nevada’s elected Democrats feel our pain
So why did they create it?
Every day now, many of our Nevada Democrat politicians are running ads telling us how they “feel our pain” because things are so bad now. What they aren’t telling us is that our pain started when their party took over the presidency, the Senate and the House.
When you see these ads, remember what Ronald Reagan once famously asked us in 1980 during the final president debate: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” In our case, it’s taken them only two years.