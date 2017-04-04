LETTER: Nevada’s legislative Democrats want more free stuff

The liberal Democrats in our state are at it again — this time it’s Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-Las Vegas. She has sponsored Assembly Bill 340 that would pay people on welfare about $78 more each month so that they can buy diapers. I have a couple of problems with that.

First, those of us on Social Security have been getting nothing or about a $5 a month increase for the past eight years. Where are the liberals demanding more money for those of us who put into it for 50 years?

Second, when I was a baby, there were things called washing machines. Mothers would buy cloth diapers. As they were used, they would be washed and — what do you know — they could be used again! Kind of like doing dishes. Or maybe I have missed the part where welfare families are given new dishes each day.