Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s new superintendent must put students first

The Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at E ...
The Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Len Marciano North Las Vegas
September 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Gov. Joe Lombardo must choose a new Nevada superintendent of public instruction to guide the education of those we cherish and love, the state’s children. He must choose a person who has demonstrated that he or she has been an activist for children, not someone who is just a “status quo,” continue the program “as is” type of superintendent.

It’s not good enough that the candidates were involved in educating children. They must be dedicated promoters of revamping Nevada’s public schools. Nevada’s “as is” status has children below grade level in reading and math and, for the past several decades, well below the nation’s norms in almost every area.

The governor was given three candidates from the State Board of Education, a body not known for shaking up things. He can choose one of the three or reject all three and ask for other candidates. Whatever he does, Gov. Lombardo must explain how the new superintendent will be an agent of change and an activist for children, their education and their future.

