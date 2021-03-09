LETTER: Nevada’s Patient Zero was eligible for the shot

(AP)

In his Thursday letter, Gary Mahoney seems to begrudge Ronald Pipkins — a former Marine, who has been identified as Southern Nevada’s Patient Zero — getting his COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Pipkins, who is lucky to be alive after spending weeks in the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare Systems Hospital, is still recovering and is seriously disabled from his bout with the disease.

The priority at the VA for vaccine distribution was frontline health care workers and the seriously disabled. Mr. Pipkins fits this category. Age-based grouping followed as the next priority.