Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s prosperity depends on green energy subsidies

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating Facility, seen in September 2024 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating Facility, seen in September 2024 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The homeless problem isn’t so simple
LETTER: Jacky Rosen on 90-10 issues
LETTER: Jacky Rosen on 90-10 issues
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The United States needs socialized medicine
Wayne G. Willis North Las Vegas
May 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Your May 19 story revealing that 68 percent of Nevadans worry about climate change, especially heat-related impacts highlights a sharp contrast with recent congressional budget actions. Efforts to diversify our energy supply with more solar, geothermal, nuclear and wind were gutted, even as historic subsidies for oil and gas continue. Federal support for these cleaner alternatives is now threatened.

This is more than a climate issue. It’s about Nevada’s economic prosperity. Fortunately, the path to cleaner energy is also our best economic path. Nevada has minimal fossil fuel production but possesses vast undeveloped solar and geothermal resources. Positioned near large California and Arizona energy markets, we can meet our own needs and generate revenue by exporting power. Developing renewables means greater energy independence and cleaner air.

It’s baffling why some in Congress, including Republicans, push policies so counterproductive to Nevada’s clear economic and environmental interests. Prioritizing ideology over common-sense solutions that benefit our state’s economy and address widespread climate concerns is a disservice to all Nevadans.

Mary Aquino North Las Vegas

There should be consequences for the deceivers.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Jumping on the bandwagon
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

Regarding your Wednesday article on the proposed legislation to eliminate federal income taxes on tips, one critical piece is missing. While both Nevada senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, expressed support for the bill, neither was asked why they have spent more than six years in office and never proposed this action until President Donald Trump raised the issue.

LETTER: Water and cows.
LETTER: Water and cows.
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

The wisdom of cattle ranching in Nevada’s desert

