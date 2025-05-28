LETTER: Nevada’s prosperity depends on green energy subsidies

We can meet our own needs and generate revenue by exporting clean power.

Your May 19 story revealing that 68 percent of Nevadans worry about climate change, especially heat-related impacts highlights a sharp contrast with recent congressional budget actions. Efforts to diversify our energy supply with more solar, geothermal, nuclear and wind were gutted, even as historic subsidies for oil and gas continue. Federal support for these cleaner alternatives is now threatened.

This is more than a climate issue. It’s about Nevada’s economic prosperity. Fortunately, the path to cleaner energy is also our best economic path. Nevada has minimal fossil fuel production but possesses vast undeveloped solar and geothermal resources. Positioned near large California and Arizona energy markets, we can meet our own needs and generate revenue by exporting power. Developing renewables means greater energy independence and cleaner air.

It’s baffling why some in Congress, including Republicans, push policies so counterproductive to Nevada’s clear economic and environmental interests. Prioritizing ideology over common-sense solutions that benefit our state’s economy and address widespread climate concerns is a disservice to all Nevadans.