Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s U.S. senators should be ashamed. They both voted against a perfectly qualified woman candidate to serve on our country’s Supreme Court. Was it their actual intent to do so, or were they just doing what they were told by their New York counterpart? We need people in Washington who do what we Nevadans want.