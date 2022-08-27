95°F
LETTER: Nevada’s two Democratic senators just follow the party

David Meckley Las Vegas
August 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., hosts a roundtable discussion with College of Southern Nevada students on ...
Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., hosts a roundtable discussion with College of Southern Nevada students on STEM and investing in cybersecurity on Friday, May, 12, 2017, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

During my growing-up education at home, I was taught the difference between loyalty and blind obedience. Loyalty is being faithful to a cause, ideal, person or custom based on facts, truths or proven beliefs. Blind obedience is being submissive to the restraints or command of authority to the point of insensibility. We need only to look at countries ruled by dictators to see blind obedience in action.

Looking at our two senators serving in Washington, I believe that they have blind obedience to the leader of the Senate in deference to the loyalty of the people who elected them. How else can they justify their vote to raise taxes and to increase by 87,000 the number of IRS agents? How do they think the new agents are going to spend their time? Surely not investigating only the very wealthy because those people can afford lawyers to fight their case and draw out the process. The real money in our system comes from the middle class, and that is who will be targeted.

Also, they are blindly obedient to the invasion at our southern border. When our senators vote with the party leaders 97 percent of the time, that leaves little time to consider the wishes of us common folks. Nevada is a blue-collar state and can ill afford to have its senators neglect what is best for the workers of the state. This is especially true in this time of higher prices for everything we buy.

We need senators who are loyal to our people, not blindly obedience to the party leaders.

