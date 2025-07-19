LETTER: Nevada’s two Democratic senators show their true colors on budget vote

What a telling vote we just had in the Senate on Wednesday night. No Democrats (read: Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto) could find it in them to cut $9 billion in wasteful spending when we are $37 trillion in debt. Nine billion out of $37 trillion — or .024 percent!

There is literally no amount of wasteful spending that our two senators dislike. Remember that at election time. Call their offices. They’ll tell you they care deeply about our national debt.

And, on that same subject, it’s time to primary Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who also couldn’t support fiscal responsibility. These two, along with Sens. Rosen and Masto, cited the cuts to NPR and PBS as their reasoning, despite the fact that PBS officials admit that 97 percent of their producers are Democrats.

Russia has Pravda. We don’t need to be funding PBS. Let it raise its own private financing like other ideological media do. The taxpayers don’t fund Fox News, MSNBC or CNN. We shouldn’t be funding PBS and NPR.