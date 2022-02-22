54°F
LETTER: Nevada’s two senators and the gasoline tax

Edward Allen Las Vegas
February 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2022 - 9:20 pm
Much political hay has been made recently regarding the support of Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto for a bill that would temporarily suspend the federal gasoline tax. Ms. Cortez-Masto has evidently forgotten from her days as attorney general that Nevada has a law which would immediately impose an additional state tax equal to any reduction of motor vehicle fuel tax by the federal government. Specifically, this is NRS 365.185. Thanks for nothing, madam senators.

