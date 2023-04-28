78°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s two senators favor D.C. statehood

Bob Anderson Las Vegas
April 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, left, and Rep. Jacky Rosen, during a Nevada State Democratic ...
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, left, and Rep. Jacky Rosen, during a Nevada State Democratic Party rally to promote voting at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

In his defense of the Electoral College, the late Harry Reid made the case that it protects the influence of small-population states such as Nevada.

The same argument can be made for the U.S. Senate’s equal representation for each state.

Now it appears that both of Nevada’s U.S. senators favor giving Washington, D.C., the same representation in Congress as the other 50 states. Losing influence to a jurisdiction that is dependent and controlled by the agencies of the U.S. government is bad for Nevada.Nevada and other Western states have different issues than Eastern states.

Both Nevada senators should explain their support of this proposal and how it would benefit Nevada. Nevada citizens have a right to be included in the discussions.

