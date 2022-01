Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wednesday’s evening’s vote by Nevada’s two so-called “moderate” senators to nuke the filibuster showed their true left-wing attitudes toward the long-standing traditions of the U.S. Senate. No amount of television and print advertisements should convince voters that these senators are any different than far-left officials from California or democratic socialists from Vermont.