LETTER: Nevada’s U.S. senators turn their back on women

LETTER: Democrats must still be for open borders, men in women’s sports and government waste

LETTER: Counting the days until Trump’s four years are up

I feel very sorry for all of the women and girl athletes in Nevada. Everyone should be aware of the fact that both Nevada senators, Democrats Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Mastro, voted against the Protect Women and Girls Sports Act.

There are no excuses for their disregard to protect girls who have spent their whole lives training to be an elite athlete. They also train to get scholarships and awards. Years spent to have to compete against a man?

Seventy-nine percent of Americans are against males competing against girls. This includes 64 percent of Democrats.

I hope Nevada residents remember this egregious act by our two senators when they cast their votes. It is evident the Democrats have not learned a thing since their November loss. They just keep doubling down on their lack of common sense.

Ask yourself: Why aren’t transgender men competing in male sports? The answer is clear: They wouldn’t have a chance.