Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s vaccine priority list based on politics

James Fitzpatrick Las Vegas
January 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak claims to be using science to dictate his decisions concerning COVID-19 policy. While some of his decisions have been based on medical science, many of them are based on a different type of science — political science.

Specifically, politicians take care of their donors and voters first if they want to get re-elected. When the governor mentions science to justify his decisions, he wants you to think he is talking about medicine, but his decision may be totally political motivated.

Nevada seniors are rightfully upset about being moved down the list for vaccination to the third tier, which is contrary to medical science. It will be interesting to see if groups of people that endorsed and financially support politicians will be considered “essential workers” and moved up the list for vaccinations. That would be a decision based on politics not science.

