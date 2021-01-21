49°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s weak, unorganized vaccination effort

Robert Webb Las Vegas
January 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

My wife and I watched Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Jan. 11 news conference on the virus. As the governor was explaining the new vaccination plan — which included a separate lane providing priority based on age — we were waiting for someone on his team to tell us how to sign up for the vaccine and when and where inoculation sites would become available. Remarkably he provided no information.

It’s obvious why Nevada is ranked 44th among states in vaccination rate. Gov. Sisolak refuses to accept any responsibility for Nevada’s failure, instead blaming the federal government for not providing a predictable delivery schedule. This excuse doesn’t hold water when you have used only about 26 percent of the vaccine doses available. Nevadans deserve better than this weak, unorganized effort.

