LETTER: New Alzheimer’s drug has many problems

(Getty Images)

In response to recent stories in the Review-Journal about the new Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab:

The New York Times recently reported that three FDA advisory board members resigned over the agency’s ignoring the fact that, out of 11 members, 10 voted not to approve the new drug and one was undecided. I do not hear a word about this from Nevada’s medical community in or out of the media.

The drug has potential serious adverse side effects, is ridiculously expensive, needs to be given monthly intravenously and has been determined to have no efficacy for prevention or amelioration of progression of the disease.

How many Nevada physicians will still prescribe it — and why?