104°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: New Alzheimer’s drug has many problems

Leonard Kreisler Las Vegas
June 16, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to recent stories in the Review-Journal about the new Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab:

The New York Times recently reported that three FDA advisory board members resigned over the agency’s ignoring the fact that, out of 11 members, 10 voted not to approve the new drug and one was undecided. I do not hear a word about this from Nevada’s medical community in or out of the media.

The drug has potential serious adverse side effects, is ridiculously expensive, needs to be given monthly intravenously and has been determined to have no efficacy for prevention or amelioration of progression of the disease.

How many Nevada physicians will still prescribe it — and why?

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
5
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Congress needs to properly fund the Peace Corps
Daniel Lindbergh Lang North Las Vegas The writer is the Nevada advocacy coordinator of the National Peace Corps Association.

Ensuring our public health here at home also requires global engagement to address present and future pandemics abroad.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
LETTER: Prices going up and up
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

All of this is directly attributable to President Joseph Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy that were simply not needed..