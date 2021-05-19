86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: New bill clears the way for Nevada’s green energy future

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas
May 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Bill 448 in Carson City provides a comprehensive road map for rebuilding Nevada’s economy toward a diversified clean energy future, with lots of good-paying jobs. Embracing carbon reduction and clean energy technologies can propel Nevada forward, while helping us avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

I applaud state Sen. Chris Brooks for his dogged creativity in bringing this legislation forward. Now our political leaders need to heed the dire warnings on climate disaster from the EPA last week and act. Nevada legislators must pass SB448 this session, as there is no time to waste.

In Washington, Congress must break through the quicksand of inaction to support Nevada policy with climate legislation that includes job-generating ideas such as a price on carbon with a carbon cash-back rebate to Americans.

MOST READ
1
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
2
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
3
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
4
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
5
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Live your life
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

If you’re vaccinated, who cares if somebody else has a mask on or not?

Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Paying people not to work
Raymond D. Kolander Las Vegas

The Biden administration can’t figure out the bad April jobs report.