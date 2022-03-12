LETTER: New Henderson arena sure is nice

Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In your recent story on the new Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, Bill Foley is quoted as saying the new building is like a mini T-Mobile arena. That seems quite true — but there is one big difference.

T-Mobile is built in the visitor corridor of the Strip, surrounded by casino hotels, large streets and mainly commercial and nonresidential development. The Dollar Loan Center is in the heart of the fully built-out mainly residential area of Green Valley. And yet it is near The District and Green Valley Ranch Casino, which already draw a substantial amount of traffic every day.

So now the lucky homeowners in the area can look forward to numerous events throughout the year that will concentrate the traffic congestion of 6,000 attendees coming and going for a few hours and looking for a place to park anywhere they can. And I noticed that nothing was said in the article about a parking garage or how many parking spaces are available on site.

I used to live very near that part of Green Valley. But I am certainly glad I don’t anymore. I also bet that the Henderson mayor and members of the City Council who approved this project over the objection of a lot of people are glad they don’t live there either.