LETTER: New House speaker Mike Johnson supports the Constitution

Since when does being a patriotic American who believes in the values that made the United States the great country that it is make you a far-right extremist?

Recently elected Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at his first public event at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new speaker of the house, Mike Johnson, is a man who supports and defends the Ten Commandments as well as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Yet he is called a far-right extremist by some people.

Those who attach that label to Mr. Johnson openly support people who have no moral compass and have next to no use for the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution.

