Letters

LETTER: New Nevada COVID restrictions punish the many for the sins of the few

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
July 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2020 - 9:29 pm

I was pleased to see our governor put safety first and push our bars, taverns and the like back to Phase One, as we have seen that these are our hot spots for COVID-19 transmission. In doing so, however, he has committed a fundamental error: He is punishing the many for the ills of the few. This is wrong.

For those owners and establishments that are in compliance and have passed inspection criteria (79 percent), business as usual should be allowed. They are doing the right thing and should be able to continue to operate. As for the others 21 percent that have failed several inspections — in some cases blatantly ignored protocol — and are noncompliant, there’s a simple solution. Inspectors show up with a revocation of license in one hand and a padlock in the other hand. The owner is informed that his business is being shut down until further notice. Shut the lights, lock the door.

Noncompliance is unacceptable. It puts all Nevadans at risk. For those business owners who continue to ignore the mandate and protocols put in place for the safety of us all, shut them down.

