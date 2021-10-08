LETTER: New Nevada law on traffic fines encourages bad driving

Senate Bill 219 was passed to help drivers with outstanding fines retain their licenses. Drivers with outstanding fines under $5,000 can have their licenses reinstated. Why even have fines? Our lawmakers obviously feel they are not a deterrent to speeding in school zones or running red lights.

I understand and agree that fines are more of a hardship on low-income workers. A better idea would be to offer classes, working with charities or public programs, in exchange for reducing or eliminating fines owed. This would show responsibility. Telling people there are no consequences for breaking traffic laws will result in more broken traffic laws. This is politics over safety. Many people may agree with this bill. I am not one of them.