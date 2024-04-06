49°F
Letters

LETTER: New school district cellphone policy is paying dividends

Tim Torgesen Las Vegas
April 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I’ve taught math at Arbor View High School since it opened in 2005. When the school first opened, the principal made it clear that student phones were not allowed during school hours. I remember him coming into my classroom to take a phone from a student because he had texted another student during school that day. Not having to compete with their phones made teaching easier.

I’m so glad that the Clark County School District is finally taking a firm stance on cellphones again. We started implementing the phone pouches at Arbor View a few weeks ago, and I feel that it has changed our school environment in a positive way. The students are arriving to my class on time more often. Before we implemented the pouches, I would have three to four students tardy most periods.. Now only one or two students are tardy each period.

The cellphone pouches have also helped with class engagement. Instead of trying to text their friend in another class, my students are engaging in one-on-one conversations with each other and me. They are more active in class discussions.

As a parent, I also understand the anxiety of not being able to be in direct contact with my child via a cellphone during class time. I think that we came up with a good compromise of allowing students to use the phones during lunch.

To all the parents who support this district policy, thank you. It really does make a positive difference in the school environment. To those who don’t support it, please understand that students still have access to their phones in case of a school emergency. If there is a family emergency, you can call the school office and let them know to get your child on the phone.

A false dichotomy is often presented to us in most media between farming and urban water use. Water discussions usually have more to do with politics and current fads than they do with science.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable?

We should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A's. The song should be, "Take Me Out of the Ball Game."

Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need.

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

