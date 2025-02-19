LETTER: New version of Donald Trump is scary

On day one, Donald Trump promised to stem inflation. No. Prices for food, gasoline, rents, etc. are rising. He’s alienated our Canadian neighbors by saying they should be the 51st state. How can he arbitrarily rename a body of water? Maybe Canada should rename two of the Great Lakes as Lake Toronto or Lake Quebec.

The president is kissing up to Vladimir Putin at Ukraine’s expense. He wants to over take Gaza, with a disregard to how many service personnel he’s putting at risk. Is there one person on his Cabinet who can be trusted? He’s aligned his staff with millionaires and billionaires who know absolutely nothing about the positions they are going to hold. I’m sorry to say this, but Mr. Trump is making us look bad in the eyes of our allies.

It hasn’t been a month yet since he took office. What is next? I’m old school and support our presidents, and I voted for him in 2016. But this version of Trump is terrible and eventually many, many individuals who voted for him will learn that all he thinks about is: What can you do for me?