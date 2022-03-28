LETTER: Newfound respect for Gov. Steve Sisolak

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I have not liked or agreed with one thing that Gov. Steve Sisolak has done since he entered office in Carson City. I do, however, take my proverbial hat off to him for asking Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson not to prosecute Justin Andersch, who threatened and harassed the governor some weeks back (Tuesday Review-Journal).

Although we can all get upset and angry at what certain people in office do and don’t do, what Mr. Andersch did to the governor was reprehensible. As much as I have disliked the way Gov. Sisolak has been running our state into the ground, my heart went out to him and his family over that altercation.

By extending grace to his attacker, Gov. Sisolak has not gained my vote, but he has gained my respect.