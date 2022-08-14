86°F
LETTER: News conferences where they answer no questions

David Dandrea Henderson
August 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
I watched Attorney General Merrick Garland give his five-minute speech about the raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence. Five minutes and no questions or answers.

This was exactly the same as a Biden press conference at which the president speaks and then turns his back on questions.

At the daily press briefing, half of the questions by the press go unanswered as the young lady press secretary refers questions to other agencies or will not answer.

Mr. Biden campaigned on being the most transparent president of all time. Have I just missed the transparency?

