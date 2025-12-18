52°F
LETTER: Newsom not so golden

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
David Tulanian Henderson
December 17, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Debra J. Saunders got it right in her Friday column, “California not as golden as it once was.” Under California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state has been mismanaged, to put it mildly.

But Gov. Newsom does have a few things going for him. How about the coiffed hair, which is pompadour in style and perfect. Not a hair out of place. What about all his fancy hand gestures?

But he must face Kamala Harris, who will be a formidable candidate, with her perfect teeth and big Cheshire grin.

Still, in the name of fairness, I’m pulling for Gov. Newsom as the Democratic nominee for president. Ms. Harris already had her chance and blew it. Big time.

