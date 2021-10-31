72°F
LETTER: Next superintendent up

Mark Evans Las Vegas
October 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trust ...
Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trustees voted to oust him from his position as Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos continues to preside at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Well, here we go again. The Clark County School Board hires them and fires them (“Trustees oust Jara,” Friday Review-Journal).

It seems to me the trustees want someone to fix all of the problems the board has created. Maybe the next superintendent should be given the power to replace the trustees so the new hire can do what needs to get done.

So who is next for the chopping block? Finding a new replacement should be easy right? Next!

