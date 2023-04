An anti-abortion protester covered in chocolate milk continues to chant into a bullhorn during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Sunday, May 8, 2022. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

I thought liberals believed in “my body, my choice”? So why they all in an uproar because some NHL players refuse to be bullied into wearing “pride” jerseys? Oh, I guess that mantra applies only to killing innocent babies in the womb. My bad.