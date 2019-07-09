LETTER: Nike and Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

To celebrate Independence Day, Nike decided to produce a shoe with the Betsy Ross-designed American flag depicting the 13 original colonies. That is until polarizing blowhard Colin Kaepernick intervened, protesting the flag portrayed slavery – and, as a result, the project was stopped.

When are progressives going to stop applying what happened in 1776 to 2019? That was 243 years ago. It is revisionist history and needs to cease. Slavery was accepted during that time, and you simply can’t rewrite history.

What is next? Are our Founding Fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson going to be portrayed as villains because they owned slaves? What nonsense.