Letters

LETTER: Nike cowards cave on Betsy Ross flag sneaker

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
July 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Consider boycotting Nike for killing the release of its Betsy Ross flag sneaker. Nike — goddess of speed, strength and victory — is a misnomer for a company that cowers to a knee-taking ex-football player.

The flag, according to the ex-football player, represents slavery. I never made the connection. Immediately, Nike officials shiver in their sneakers, acting un-American and caving thanks to its oblivious new CEO.

Unfortunately, he does not reference the genesis of slavery in America 400 years ago: It was the African chieftains who sold their subjects as chattel to world explorers who brought them on their homebound journey.

Yes, two wrongs do not make a right. On his next foray, the ex-football player needs to give the full picture of slavery because he is resurrecting antique history — abolished 154 years ago.

