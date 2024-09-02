LETTER: NIMBYs shut down backyard trapeze in Las Vegas

I don’t understand why anyone would complain about the joy and beauty Renato Fernandez and his family brought to their neighborhood.

It was with great sadness that our household read in the Aug. 25 Review-Journal about the dismantling of the backyard trapeze. We live close to the neighborhood where this trapeze is located and would sometimes drive out of our way to catch a glimpse of someone practicing on the trapeze. We were lucky enough to see the trapeze in use only a small number of times, but those times were magical. I will never forget how amazing the experience was.

I don’t understand why anyone would complain about the joy and beauty Renato Fernandez and his family brought to their neighborhood. I wish him only success and a warm welcome wherever he next opens his academy.