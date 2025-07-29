LETTER: No charges for Metro cop in shooting

The shooting death in 2024 of a Las Vegas man in his home is a tragedy (“Right decision,” Saturday Review-Journal). What I want to know: Why?

Police officers must go through firearms training and how to make a judgment in critical situations. Why are they trained to aim above the waist instead of below to incapacitate the intruder? Years ago, I read where an unstable women with a knife at an outdoor disturbance started to approach an officer from 10 feet away and was told to stop and drop the knife. She did not and was shot three times above the waist and died. One shot in the lower extremities would have accomplished the advancement.

Yes possessing a gun is a different story. Life is precious, so shouldn’t the first priority be to maim instead of kill?