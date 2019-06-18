LETTER: “No confidence” in Jesus Jara?

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read how numerous principals conducted a vote of “no confidence” for Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara because he took away their deans (Thursday Review-Journal). And why did he take them away? Because everyone was threatening strikes to get raises. Apparently they expected the Legislature and the district to give them what they wanted without repercussions.

But what they found is what every business owner deals with every day. You can’t always get what you want, and sacrifices have to be made when resources don’t cover everything.

Why do I discount the “no confidence” vote? Because that same feeling of “no confidence” has been in place for years among district parents who have had no confidence in these same people (teachers and administrators) teaching their children to an acceptable, appropriate and sustained level of learning. The hypocrisy is palpable.