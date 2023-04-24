75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: No consequences for Las Vegas shoplifters

Melvina Donovan Las Vegas
April 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Legal law concept image
Legal law concept image

I concur with Bruce Schowers’ letter about the increase in shoplifting in Las Vegas. The problem only makes criminal behavior worse because, in many cases, there are no consequences for the thievery.

Stores have to make money, and when individuals steal, prices increase for others to pay. Something has to be done to stop this activity. We all become victims of these criminals who take advantage of others without any repercussions, such as being caught and jailed, returning the items or paying for the cost of the items.

MOST READ
1
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
4
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
A’s, Southern Nevada building union enter into Vegas ballpark labor agreement
A’s, Southern Nevada building union enter into Vegas ballpark labor agreement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verd ...
LETTER: Let’s get weapons of war off our streets
James Geffert Las Vegas

People will still kill people. But they will kill a lot fewer wielding six-shooters than assault rifles equipped with extended magazines.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
Guy Heston Las Vegas

Mr. McCarthy’s amateur antics may get good marks from his political base, but he gets an F grade in common sense economics. The bill is due. Pay it.

LETTER: Electric car idiocy
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Progressives prefer travel by oxen.

More stories for you
LETTER: A common-sense message to Las Vegas drivers
LETTER: A common-sense message to Las Vegas drivers
LETTER: Stop shoplifting by arresting shoplifters
LETTER: Stop shoplifting by arresting shoplifters
LETTER: Why are taxpayers covering costs for Formula 1?
LETTER: Why are taxpayers covering costs for Formula 1?
LETTER: Trump indictment will start a vicious circle
LETTER: Trump indictment will start a vicious circle
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to make state felon-friendly
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to make state felon-friendly
LETTER: The Oakland A’s buy stadium property in Las Vegas
LETTER: The Oakland A’s buy stadium property in Las Vegas