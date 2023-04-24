LETTER: No consequences for Las Vegas shoplifters

We all become victims of these criminals who take advantage of others without any repercussions.

I concur with Bruce Schowers’ letter about the increase in shoplifting in Las Vegas. The problem only makes criminal behavior worse because, in many cases, there are no consequences for the thievery.

Stores have to make money, and when individuals steal, prices increase for others to pay. Something has to be done to stop this activity. We all become victims of these criminals who take advantage of others without any repercussions, such as being caught and jailed, returning the items or paying for the cost of the items.