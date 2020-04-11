LETTER: No defense of Nancy Pelosi’s pork fest in relief bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

In his April 2 letter to the editor, Marty Foster criticized Victor Joecks’ March 25 column in which he highlighted the “shameful” waste that the Democrats strong-armed into the stimulus bill regarding the $25 million giveaway to the Kennedy Center. I would like to support Mr. Joecks.

The purpose of the bill was to provide relief to workers being laid off and small businesses that may otherwise have to close their doors if unable to pay their bills. Nancy Pelosi, et al., however felt it more urgent to use the money to appease her chardonnay-sipping philanthropist gang. The 800 Kennedy Center employees in good standing would be covered by the amounts listed in the terms on the bill itself, so where does the $25 million go?

With our economy in the midst of disaster and the federal government trying to keep our people alive and fed, it’s criminal she gives superfluous spending priority rather than put it on the back burner.