Letters

LETTER: No evidence that diversity initiatives have made flying unsafe

John Robison Las Vegas
March 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
In the last half of Victor Davis Hanson’s March 17 column, he lists inclusion programs at United Airlines, the FAA and Boeing. He says, “Some data and recent anecdotal evidence suggest that something has now gone seriously wrong with the entire airline industry.” He then lists aviation incidents from the past year. He concludes, ”Anytime ideology and dogma trump merit, logic and safety, the result is predictably scary and dangerous.”

He provides no evidence whatsoever that the inclusion programs caused the incidents. I challenge him to provide the evidence or state in a future column that there is no evidence that these programs are making flying less safe.

