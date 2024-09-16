LETTER: No excuse for Trump’s Arlington behavior
So the Review-Journal (“Gold Star families issue harsh rebuke to Harris,” Sept. 5) supports the thumbs up and smiling photo-op former President Donald Trump held at Arlington because Gold Star families invited him? That is like parents who think they can buy their teens alcohol because they say it’s OK. The law is the law. But when has that ever stopped Mr. Trump?