Letters

LETTER: No excuse for Trump’s Arlington behavior

Bill Barnett, left, grandfather of Darin Taylor Hoover, and Republican presidential nominee for ...
Bill Barnett, left, grandfather of Darin Taylor Hoover, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in honor of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joanne Schwartz Las Vegas
September 15, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

So the Review-Journal (“Gold Star families issue harsh rebuke to Harris,” Sept. 5) supports the thumbs up and smiling photo-op former President Donald Trump held at Arlington because Gold Star families invited him? That is like parents who think they can buy their teens alcohol because they say it’s OK. The law is the law. But when has that ever stopped Mr. Trump?

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kha ...
LETTER: The NFL is pricing out its fans
Vince Coyle Henderson

I am an avid NFL football fan, and I am really angry at that league and what it has become.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Border bill a boon for illegal immigration
Rick Kern Incline Village

The proposed immigration bill codifies into law a minimum of 5,000 illegals per day entering our country before any steps are taken to turn folks around.

Betsy Quiroa shops at a market-style food pantry at the Carver Center in Port Chester, N.Y., We ...
LETTER: Put citizens first
Verne Stewart Boulder City

Our veterans and disabled citizens should be taken care of first.

Seven airmen from Nellis Air Force Base were honored for their actions after they helped rescue ...
LETTER: These are true heroes
Linda Whitebrook Jerry Whitebrook Las Vegas

It was such a pleasure to read your article regarding the airmen honored for saving the pregnant woman at Zion National Park.

In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
James Armstrong Henderson

We should all seek a job as a U.S. senator or member of the House of Representatives.

Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestr ...
LETTER: Lots of cones, but no one’s working
Terrance M. Stark Henderson

One morning, I was met with a line of traffic from Horizon as far as I could see down Boulder Highway on both sides.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nomin ...
LETTER: Debating about the debate
Frank Deller Las Vegas

How many of you really had your questions or those actually asked by the moderators answered?

