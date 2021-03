The United States takes in more immigrants every year than anyone.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

I am tired of people excusing illegal immigration. There is no shortage of unskilled workers in this country. The United States takes in more immigrants every year than anyone.

There are many countries much more impoverished than those to our south whose residents don’t have access. Those people want a better life as well. If it’s based on need, shouldn’t they go to the front?