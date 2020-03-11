56°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: No female presidential candidates

Brian Covey Las Vegas
March 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2020 - 9:11 pm

Many observers have recently been bemoaning the fact that there are no female candidates left in the 2020 race for president. Some imply that sexism is the culprit. Perhaps the issue is one of actual qualifications.

Nicki Haley — a three-term South Carolina state representative, two-term South Carolina governor, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and successful businesswoman — would seem to be the perfect female presidential candidate. Additionally Ms. Haley is a first-generation Indian-American. This is a success story America can get behind.

But I can hear the PC crowd now: Ms. Haley can’t be our first female president because, as a Republican, she’s not in the correct political party. How about some diversity of opinion?

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
2
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
3
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears
4
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
5
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST