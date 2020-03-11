LETTER: No female presidential candidates

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses the United Nations Security Council, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Many observers have recently been bemoaning the fact that there are no female candidates left in the 2020 race for president. Some imply that sexism is the culprit. Perhaps the issue is one of actual qualifications.

Nicki Haley — a three-term South Carolina state representative, two-term South Carolina governor, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and successful businesswoman — would seem to be the perfect female presidential candidate. Additionally Ms. Haley is a first-generation Indian-American. This is a success story America can get behind.

But I can hear the PC crowd now: Ms. Haley can’t be our first female president because, as a Republican, she’s not in the correct political party. How about some diversity of opinion?