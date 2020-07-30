LETTER: No in-person school and county tax bills

We just received our Clark County property tax bill for the upcoming tax year. The latest news is the Clark County School District will not be educating our children in district facilities. Home education will be mandatory.

Because district facilities will not require the usual utilities, maintenance, security and transportation expenses normally incurred by the district, taxpayers should be getting a rebate or reduction in our taxes. We taxpayers expect the Clark County commissioners to address this issue so we taxpayers get the proper value for our money.